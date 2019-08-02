Prof. John Gatsi now Dean of University of Cape Coast Business School

The immediate past Head of Finance Department at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. John Gatsi has been appointed the Dean of the University of Cape

The immediate past Head of Finance Department at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. John Gatsi has been appointed the Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School.

Prof. Edward Marfo-Yiadom, who led many reforms in and growth of the Business School over the past decade at a shot ceremony today handed over to Prof John Gatsi, formerly the Head of Department of Finance as the new Dean of the Business School.

The beginning of the 2019/2020 academic year commenced today 1st August, 2019 with brief handing over ceremony at the Business School also saw some changes at the department level.

Prof. Edward Marfo-Yiadom handing over to Prof. Gatsi

Rev. Dr. George Tackie took over from Dr. Mohammed Ishaq Zangina as the new Head of Department of Accounting. Rev. Dr George Tackie was the former Faculty Registration and Examinations Officer. He he will from today manage academic programs at the Department of Accounting.

At the same ceremony, Prof. John Gatsi, the immediate past Head of Department of Finance handed over to Dr. Mohammed Anokye Adam as the new Head, Department of Finance to manage academic programs in the department of Finance.

At the School level, Dr. Siaw Frimpong, the immediate past Vice-Dean of the School of Business also handed over to Dr (Mrs) Elizabeth Annan-Prah as the new Vice-Dean of the UCC School of Business.

The Business School has six departments covering Accounting, Finance, Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing & Supply Chain Management and Center for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development.

Brief About Prof. John Gatsi

Prof. John Gartchie Gatsi is a Ghanaian who has contributed to many national economic discussions over the years and believes in continuous improvements in economic management that delivers lawful benefits to citizens.

Prof Gatsi had his Elementary education at Ohawu in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region. He completed his Secondary school at Keta Senior High Secondary Technical School where he obtained his ‘O’ and ‘A’ level certificates in 1993 and 1995 respectively.

He also fulfilled his National Service Obligation at Ketasco after Sixth form.

John Gatsi completed his undergraduate education, BSc Administration in the year 2000 and again served under the National Service Scheme in Some’ Secondary School at Agbozume in the Keta South District of the Volta Region.

He worked briefly in the private sector before eventually joining the then VAT Service now Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) where he worked mainly at Compliance and Debt Management Unit.

H e holds BSc Adm, LL.B. He also holds MSc International Accounting, MBA and MSc Finance. He further holds Ph.D. in Finance and Barrister of Law(BL).

He is an alumnus of University of Ghana, University of Gothenburg (Sweden), Blekinge Institute of Technology (Sweden) and Central University of Nicaragua and Ghana School of Law.

He is a Chartered Economist and Lawyer. He is also a Chartered Petroleum Economist and member, Institute of Directors-Ghana

He won the 2016 UCC-SRC Best Lecturer Award. He is the Founder of John Gatsi Educational Foundation. He is an active contributor to national economic management discourse and participated in the 2014 National economic forum which firmed up the homegrown economic strategy.

He is currently, the Head of Department of Finance in School of Business, University of Cape Coast and Coordinator of MBA Oil and Gas Management Program under Institute for Oil and Gas Studies.

As an academician and teacher; he has contributed to the world of knowledge and the training and development of many young Ghanaians.

By: Efo Korsi Senyo / awakenewsonline.com