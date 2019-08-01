How Accra’s Story Is Unfolding; The Luxury Travel Trio Transforming A City

ThisisAccra started out as a small visual project in 2015 by brothers Yaw Amponsah-Debrah Snr and Yaw Amponsah-Debrah Jnr and later joined by Annabelle Obiri in 2016 to share more positive images of Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

The brand has over the years expanded beyond photo sharing and has become a leading travel resource for people who want to discover and explore the city.

Today, ThisisAccra helps hundreds of thousands of people around the world discover Accra, including celebrities like Boris Kodjoe, Anthony Anderson, Michael Jai White, John Dumelo, Menaye Donkor, Pj Kev, Fleur East, and Reggie Yates.

4 years after they started the brand, ThisisAccra is rebranding with a colorful and vibrant look that reflects Ghana’s capital city and truly embodies who they are- bold and colorful African storytellers. The rebrand includes a brand-new website www.thisisaccra.com that will offer tips for exploring the city, itineraries, accommodation, restaurant listings, event listings and so much more.

The rebrand also follows renewed international interest and increased visits to Accra from around the world, and a need to satisfy the travel needs of these new visitors as well as residents.

During the Year of Return 2019, ThisisAccra is working on some exciting collaborations helping to welcome home the thousands of visitors from around the world and putting Accra on the map.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the CEO, Yaw Amponsah-Debrah Snr, he mentioned;

"We've always wanted to create a community platform where people who love Accra could come together to share their best bits of the city. Our new look is part of the ongoing evolution of our company’s brand. Our brand has grown and evolved over the years, and we felt it was time for a change. We have refreshed our brand to reflect who we are today and to symbolize our future.”

Follow ThisisAccra on Instagram- @ThisisAccra , Facebook- ThisisAccra and Twitter- @_ThisisAccra .