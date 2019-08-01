[Video] Countryman Songo Ordained As Pastor

Adom TV’s presenter for their sports show, Fire4Fire, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has been ordained as a pastor.

The outspoken and straight forward sports journalist could be seen in a viral video sighted by Dailyviewgh.com being given the nod to go out and preach to the world.

He was ordained in one of the branches of ‘God’s Favoured Church’. During his ordination, the Man of God stated; ‘a rejected stone has become the cornerstone.’

Watch the video here:



