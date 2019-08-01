Minority Wants 'Botched' PDS Deal Terminated Now

The Minority in Parliament is demanding immediate termination of the agreement between the Power Distribution Services (PDS) and government.

The call is part of a five-point demand put out by the Minority in response to government's decision to suspend the agreement with PDS over fundamental breaches.

Addressing the media on Thursday, a Member of Parliament's Committee on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor said there is no tenable justification for PDS to stay on as a power distributor.

“This concession agreement must be terminated without any further delay,” he said.

He also urged government to “Identify and not only identify but go ahead and prosecute those responsible for this fraudulent guarantee as confirmed by no other person than the Minister of Energy.”

“We must also identify, smoke out and prosecute all government officials who collaborated in this scandal as far as the guarantee and the concession is concerned. Ensure full refund of monies and interests thereof collected by PDS during this month period. Dissolve the current board and appoint a competent, non partisan board that trusts the capacity to ensure that ECG continue to serve the people of Ghana,” Jinapor added.

The Minority further called on the United States government to be involved in an independent probe that would bring clarity to the real issues involved in the suspension of the PDS deal.

PDS deal was a failed 'create, loot and share plot' – Minority

The Minority also accused government officials of trying to use the PDS concession agreement with Ghana to loot the country's coffers.

Mr. Jinapor claimed that “the Ministries of Finance and Energy knew all this while that the Guarantee was fake but decided not to act on the anomaly for reasons best known to them and only them.”

“We hold President Akufo-Addo squarely responsible and liable for this embarrassing spectacle. Government and officialdom are neck deep in this failed Create, Loot and Share plot.”

Fellow Ghanaians, the so-called suspension of the concession is only a smoke screen to cover up Government's complicity in this whole scandal of gargantuan proportion.”

