Manhunt For A Group Of Ghanaian Refugees For Beating Embassy Protocol Officer In Libya

The Ghanaian government through its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli has mounted a vigorous search for some group of Ghanaians refugees who went out of their way to beat the protocol officer of the embassy Mr Ekor Derrick who works in the Ghanaian embassy in Libya.

The ring leader of the group is said to be one Iddrisu Adam a Ghanaian who sojourned to Libya in search of greener pasture.

According to sources close to the Ghanaian embassy in Libya, this group of Ghanaians numbering in their hundreds were said to have contributed money and gave the said money to one of the embassy official Mr Ekow Derrick to assist them catch a flight back to Ghana.

This was during the heat of the Libyan civil war which eventually toppled Colonel Muammar Gaddafi as the Libyan leader.

Due to the high level of insecurity, this group of Ghanaians became very desperate to return home.

The assistance been sought by this group of Ghanaians was not forthcoming coupled with monies allegedly collected from them by the Ghana embassy officials, this infuriated them to the extent that they invaded the premises of the embassy and succeeded in attacking the protocol officer of the embassy beating him to the pulp.

It took the effort of some embassy security officials to rescue Mr Ekow Derrick from the wrath of these angry Ghanaians.

According to our sources, all attempts to apprehend these group of people proved futile as all of them fled.

The Ghanaian government is therefore mounting a search for them. It has been rumored that some of them have returned to Ghana and are hiding knowing very well that they are being sought after for possible prosecution.