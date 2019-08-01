2019 Mid-Year Budget Review And Supplementary Estimates: Nana Addo/Bawumia Gov’t Moving Economy From Production To Taxation

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, on Monday July 29, 2019 presented to Parliament a mid-year fiscal policy review and supplementary estimates in line with section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and Article 179 (8) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana respectively. In the said presentation by the Finance Minister on behalf of President Nana Addo, Ghanaians have, once again, been slapped with some tax measures which will automatically translate into untold hardships.

It is instructive mentioning that the Nana Addo/Bawumia government, prior to coming into power, told Ghanaians forcefully and passionately that they were going to move the economy from taxation to production when given the mandate to govern. They claimed that the Mahama government had saddled Ghanaians with a lot of taxes; many of which they labeled as killer taxes. On the basis of this, the people of Ghana thought the Nana Addo/Bawumia pair had some clue and so they were voted into power.

In their first budget, the 2017 budget, they hoodwinked Ghanaians into believing that they were committed to keeping their promise by scrapping a number of taxes. Then surreptitiously and cleverly, the Nana Addo government started imposing more obnoxious taxes on Ghanaians. Mention can be made of the 5% backdoor increase in VAT christened as NHIL and GET Fund levies. Besides, President Nana Addo has introduced the 3% VAT flat rate scheme which has the snowball effect of making businesses pay as much as 20% VAT. The wicked luxury vehicle tax was also imposed. The National Fiscal Stabilization Levy which should have been scrapped in 2017 in consonance with the sunset clauses in the enabling legislation is still imposed by the current government. Interestingly, the government has refused to keep its promise of reducing corporate tax from 25% to 20%. The list of taxes can go on and on. In the circumstance, businesses are collapsing, cost of living is skyrocketing and there is general suffering in the country as a result of some of these tax measures.

As if that is not enough, a government that came to power on the back of lofty promises including the resolve to move sharply away from taxation to production is busily heaping on Ghanaians more and more taxes and producing next to nothing. In the 2019 mid-year budget review and supplementary estimates, Ghanaians have been asked to brace themselves up for more hardships. Since this government came to power, fuel prices have gone up on 23 different occasions. On top of that , after promising to scrap taxes and not impose new ones, President Nana Addo has increased taxes on fuel products which will lead to sharp increases in the price of fuel. The Energy Sector Levies (ESL) which the NPP condemned whilst in opposition have been increased by an average of 27%. What this means is that for every litre of petrol or diesel we buy, we will be paying 20 pesewas more and for every kilogram of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) we buy, we will be paying 12 pesewas more. It is important to state that any increase in a consumption tax like this has serious ramifications on the end-user. The domino effect any increase on fuel prices has on the consumer is pretty much unimaginable. Transport fares will be affected. Cost of doing businesses will go up. Prices of goods and services will shoot up and this will automatically lead to general suffering in the country.

The 2019 mid-year budget review did not end it there; it slapped yet another untold hardship on Ghanaians. The phone calls we make, the Whatsapp, the Facebook, the Twitter, etc, we use, will see an upward adjustment from the current 6% to 9%. Already, cost of data is high. Ghana was recently ranked as the 9th most active social media user in the world. Social media and telecommunication play a pivotal role in a nation's socio-economic advancement. What this increase means is that many social media users will be paying more and business owners will be adversely affected. The various telecom operators will definitely pass on this increase on the poor end-user.

From the narrative, it is evidently clear that the Nana Addo government has sharply departed from its promise of moving the economy from taxation to production. No production has been seen and yet the expenditures keep increasing. Nana Addo has asked for 6.3 billion cedis more to spend for the year 2019. The fisheries and the water and sanitation sub-sectors are already in recession and capital expenditure (CAPEX) has not seen any marked allocation. We are basically borrowing to spend on salaries and wages and other frivolities. No wonder most of the major economic targets have been missed. The economy is sinking under Nana Addo.

RAYMOND TANDOH

(Financial and Management Consultant)

