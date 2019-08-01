Modern Ghana logo

01.08.2019

Chief Imam Donates To Parliament

By Staff Writer
The National Chief of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has donated copies of his book to Parliament.

His book entitled: ‘A Gift To A Nation’ was launched recently by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The donation was made on Tuesday in Accra when he visited Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, received copies of the book on behalf of thw House.

Present were Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrissu and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka.

—Daily Guide

