The Foreign Debt Addiction Which Is Killing Africa

The situation of the public debt of African states is visibly worsening, as they risk finding themselves in difficulty in the repayment of loans and interest on the debt. Among the causes are the drop-in the price of raw materials and the entry into the scene of new creditors, including commercial ones.

In reality, Africa’s new global relationships with China has incurred massive debt on the continent and that huge debt will keep China in Africa for decades or even forever than Africa’s former colonial masters after independence pushed them out of the continent.

Despite the massive and historic debt cancellation campaign, African states are increasingly indebted. Eighteen, twice as many as in 2013, risk having great difficulty in financing their own debt, while eight are already found today in this condition: Chad, Mozambique, Republic of the Congo, São Tomé and Principe, South Sudan, Sudan, Gambia, and Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by the report of the Overseas Development Institute (Odes) of London, which examined the financial status of 37 African countries and this situation risks having profound repercussions on the lives of millions of people. The researchers write:

The decline in the public debt of African states

Reducing debt costs and freeing up resources for social policies and infrastructure investments were two of the objectives of the debt restructuring programs implemented during the 1990s and 2000. First, the Hipc program was launched (Highly indebted poor countries) started in 1996.

Then, starting in 2005, Mdri (Multilateral Debt Assistance Initiative), considerably reduced the indebtedness of African nations, however, the situation seems to have changed again, since ten years of this millennium, both debt and interest have increased.

Causes of the surge in public debt in Africa

According to Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the African department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there are several causes behind the sustained increase in debt in sub-Saharan African countries, which grew by as much as 20% in the last five years alone.

For some countries, the falling prices of raw materials have influenced, while for others the lack of tax revenues that should have been generated by debt-financed infrastructures have weighed.

African economy for several years has now entered a deep debt crisis, exacerbated by the falling prices of raw materials.

Moreover, it was the discovery, in 2016, of a huge and undeclared loan of almost 2 billion dollars that is weighing on the public purse. "Creditors could wait for this return even for ten years," Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said in March.

New creditors and China's role in Africa's debt

The increasingly important role played by China in the African continent must be monitored. Last September, African leaders flew to China for a forum on Sino-African cooperation, which is already manifesting itself concretely in the many works financed by Beijing and the announced investment of about 60 billion dollars over the next three years, making it even more close relationship between the two continents.

A threat to the sustainability of debt for large-scale projects financed and the lack of transparency on terms and conditions, the researchers acknowledged the clear evidence on the negative impact of Chinese loans in Africa.

The large-scale financing of major works, on which the capitals of the Asian giant have so far often been invested, could aggravate the problem of debt, it seems to understand, if Chinese projects in Africa, do not generate sufficient revenues, Africa begins to suffocate gradually.

To counter the excessive indebtedness of some African countries, the challenges are both for debtors and creditors. The former, in particular, are required to make debt management more efficient and transparent.

Only a decisive struggle against corruption, growing according to the latest surveys, can Sub-Saharan countries count on the positive effects of the debt-investment-growth cycle.

Improving the transparency and sharing of information between debtor and creditor is one of the first steps that research suggests to resolve, or at least try to contain, the debt crisis of some African countries.