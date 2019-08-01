NPP Polling Station Officers Appeal To Nana Addo To Call Asokore MP To Order

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself as Concerned NPP Polling Station Officers of Effiduase Asokore, has appealed to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to as a matter of urgency call the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase Asokore constituency, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie to order.

The Concerned Polling Station Officers are unhappy about recent developments within the party in the constituency which they say could easily affect the fortunes of President Nana Addo and the party in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

According to them, the Effiduase Asokore has marshaled strong forces hiding behind the presiding member of the Sekyere east district assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Agyei Baafi, to undermine the good leadership of the district chief executive for Sekyere East, Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo and the government of Nana Akufo Addo.

In a press statement released by the group on Thursday, August 1, 2019, and signed by the group’s secretary, Mr. Stephen Agyei, they have noted, “Our reliable sources revealed that , the Effiduase Asokore lawmaker, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has met with some radio presenters within the Greater Accra region and paid them with huge sums of monies with the intention of broadcasting and publishing false and malicious stories against madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo for an offense she has never committed, alleging the DCE has been involved in a school feeding embezzlement scandal”.

Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo was alleged to have embezzled funds within the school feeding program but was later cleared of any wrongdoing. According to the group, the MP Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has taken advantage of the speculation to frustrates the hard-working DCE.

“We can say it on authority with authentic facts that, the host of Adom FM's Morning show program, Kwadwo Kyeremanten, popularly called Captain Smart, have been bribed with huge sums of monies by Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie to be using Mr. Kwasi Twum's multimedia platform to attain his selfish interest which is undermining the integrity of the most credible media Organisation in the county" the statement reads”.

The group has also called on the management team of Multimedia Group Limited to launch an independent investigation into the conduct being exhibited by Captain Smart against the DCE for Sekyere east which is affecting the NPP party and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led administration.