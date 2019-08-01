Slanderous Kevin Taylor: Be Careful of Your Wishes

Kevin Taylor

I had almost completely forgotten all about it until Dady Kay – yes, that is how Mr. Quaison spells his version of the male parental title of “Daddy” – host of “Power House,” the weekly internet radio program of which I have become a fairly permanent fixture for the past three years, or so, reminded me of the fact that not quite long ago, during one of our now fairly regular cellphone conversations, I had wondered to him why there weren’t already dozens of New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications operatives and party stalwarts on the fecal-slathered trail of Mr. Kevin Taylor, the self-proclaimed Number One Enemy of Ghana’s President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, or already in court with reams and sheaves of lawsuits, calling for the owner of the social-media production company called “Loud Silence” trucking his diarrheal and rabidly anti-Akufo-Addo weekly propaganda tirades called “With All Due Respect” to account for each and every one of his slanderous and defamatory accusations against Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Anyway, I also forgot to significantly add that the “Power-House” program goes on-air most Sunday afternoons from Lawrenceville, Atlanta, Georgia, right here in the United States, between 5 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) and 7 pm. I prefer to dub the latter temporal marker as Eastern-Seaboard Time, that is, New York Standard Time (NYST). The latter is, of course, the same temporal marker or reference point for the aforementioned passionately and pathologically pro-National Democratic Congress’ propagandist Mr. Taylor, who, according to Mr. Yaw Buaben-Asamoah, Communications Director of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has collusively and collaboratively teamed up with his White-American wife by the name of Mrs. Marisa Schwartz-Taylor to incessantly, perennially and systematically character-assassinate the President of the Democratic Sovereign Republic of Ghana, to wit, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But, of course, this matter reaches far beyond these self-elected inveterate political opponents of the Ghanaian President, because Mrs. Marisa Schwartz-Taylor also works for one of the global media giants in the United States, namely, The New York Times, as a photojournalist, at precisely the same time that Mrs. Schwartz-Taylor has been described as cofounder, manager and director of photography of Loud Silence Media Productions. Mr. Buaben-Asamoah, the Communications Director of the NPP, wants the managers, executive editors and the publisher(s) of The New York Times to come clean of the fact of whether they have any knowledge of the maliciously orchestrated activities of their senior staff member – we also understand that Mrs. Schwartz-Taylor is a photo-editor for The New York Times – but even more significantly, the fact of whether they are, by chance, sponsors or cosponsors of the Washington, DC, based Loud Silence Media Production Company’s anti-Akufo-Addo propaganda tirades. And on the latter count must also be quickly added that Mrs. Schwartz-Taylor does her work from the Washington, DC, Bureau of The New York Times.

In other words, Mr. Buaben-Asamoah wants a categorical declaration from the key operatives of The New York Times regarding the fact of whether the latter globally recognized “Newspaper of Record,” as The New York Times is widely and affectionately known, is an institutional associate of Loud Silence Media Productions or to publicly and vehemently dissociate The Times from the former prior to the leaders of the New Patriotic Party and, indeed, the Government of Ghana’s imminent decision on the next course of action vis-à-vis the slanderous and defamatory activities of Mr. and Mrs. Taylor. Obviously, what the preceding means is that President Akufo-Addo and his representatives and assigns are poised to having the Taylor couple summonsed before a legitimately constituted court of law to answer for the couple’s flurry of slanderous and defamatory and libelous audiovisual broadcasts against Ghana’s President and some of his most highly placed cabinet and executive appointees.

In his letter, rather sterilely or colorlessly titled “Letter of Complaint,” addressed to Ms. Laurie Goodstein, Africa Editor of The New York Times, Mr. Buaben-Asamoah soberly notes that the torrents of slander, vilification and character-assassination propaganda campaign maliciously and vitriolically targeted at President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and several of his political appointees and associates have been going on for more than a year. The targets of slander and defamation had hoped both that in the name of democratic free speech and common sense, Mr. and Mrs. Taylor would have since long realized the errors of their ways and promptly amended the same. But, unfortunately, it well appears that this couple have adamantly convinced themselves that, somehow, they reserve an inalienable democratic right to irreparably ruin the hard-earned reputation and dignity of President Akufo-Addo with their relentless manufacturing and massive dissemination of half-truths and total fabrications. Under these circumstances, the leaders of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party and the Government, at large, have been left with absolutely no other alternative than to clear the way in hopes of making this grossly and criminally misguided couple fully appreciate the inescapable fact that democratic free speech equally comes with the bounden obligation of rhetorical responsibility (See “NPP Petitions New York Times Over Kevin Taylor’s ‘Slanderous’ Video Broadcasts” MyJoyOnline.com 7/30/19).

You see, Dear Reader, personally, I did not have to wait this long to make my decision. I just took in a single production of Mr. Taylor’s pontifical poppycock and arrived at the inescapable conclusion that this very poor excuse of a professional journalist was too far beneath my dignity and league to abide beyond that one propaganda piece availed me by Dady Kay Quaison of Klasik Radio fame. I mean, how could any mature adult-Ghanaian citizen muster the chutzpah to smugly tell the world that an irredeemably incompetent former President John Dramani Mahama performed at a far higher standard, and with greater integrity and honesty, than President Akufo-Addo, at his very best, could fathom? I mean, what kind of comedic idiot indulges in such heresy?

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 31, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]