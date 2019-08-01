Armed Robbers Fight Cops At Lakeside

The exchange of fire between a gang of armed robbers and the police has led to the recovery of some items from the suspected criminals.

The suspected armed robbers numbering about three allegedly attacked a house at Santeo near Lakeside and robbed occupants of their belongings including household appliances, a sum of GH¢2,535 and an unregistered Toyota Corolla.

The police gave them a hot chase during which there was an exchange of fire and an eventual recovery of the items but suspects escaped into a nearby bush.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations told the media that part of the items with the exception of the money, involved had been recovered.

She narrated that on July 20, 2019 around 1:05am, a police patrol team from the Accra Regional Police Command which was on patrol duties close to the area was called from the National Police Information room that armed robbers had attacked a house at Santeo.

She said by the time the Patrol Team got to the victims' house which was behind Big Dreams International School, the robbers had fled with the booty.

“The victims then narrated to the police that around 1am, three men wielding pistols and a pinch bar, one of them masked, broke into the house while they were sleeping and made away with the items mentioned in a preceding paragraph.

The victims continued that while leaving, the armed robbers took the ignition keys of an unregistered red Toyota Corolla saloon car; belonging to a friend which was parked inside the yard to carry the robbed items.

“After taking the direction of the robbers from the victims, the police gave the suspects a hot chase and managed to catch up with them at a spot near Ashaiman and Santeo Boundary where the robbers were involved in an accident.”

The exhibits she said have been sent to the Lakeside Police Station for investigations to be carried out.

—Daily Guide