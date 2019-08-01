GBC Security Officer Arrested For Defrauding Colleagues

A senior security officer at Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC) Security Department has been picked up by the Ministries Police for allegedly defrauding his colleagues of an amount of GH¢200,000.

The suspect identified as Solomon Charwey, allegedly collected the monies under the pretext of selling them parcels of land at Apollonia City, Kpone area.

Suspect Solomon Charwey was arrested Monday morning while on duty when one of his victims who is not a worker at GBC reported the matter to the Ministries Police.

About 15 other staff victims of GBC also besieged the police station to write statements upon hearing of the suspect's arrest.

One of the victims who gave his name as Benjamin Squire Obodai told Daily Guide that, somewhere September 2018, suspect Charwey , whom he had been working with for the past 20 years, told him that his family had a parcel of land for sale at Apollonia City near Tema.

“Charwey told me a plot cost GH¢15,000 cedis and I personally expressed interest and gave a cash payment of GH¢5,000 and my 2010 module of a Kia Serato with registration number GT3227-10 for a plot.”

He noted that his senior sister also made a down payment of GHC20, 000 for two plots and promised to pay the balance after the indenture has been issued.

The victim said, he visited the said land and realized that it belonged to another person and contacted the suspect to explain to him what had happened but no convincing explanation came out of it.

At a point, the victim said, he reported the matter to their human resource manager for redress and that was where he discovered that other colleagues had been defrauded by the suspect.

Another victim, whose name is being withheld told the paper that she paid an amount of GH¢15,000 to the suspect four years ago.

Meanwhile, a source at the Ministries Police Station, when contacted told the paper that several other victims have reported at the station and were waiting to write their statements.

“We believe several persons have also been defrauded by suspects and such persons can also report at the station to assist us in our investigation.

But we are preparing the suspect for court today,” he added.

