Suspect ‘Admits’ Kidnapping Takoradi Girls

Details are emerging how the missing three Takoradi girls were kidnapped by their Nigerian captors.

The court in Takoradi heard how Samuel Udoetuk Wills, the 28-year-old Nigerian, suspected to have kidnapped the three girls, admitted that he conspired with John Oji, 29, to escape with the girls who are yet to be found.

According to a Chief State Attorney, Patience Klinogo, Udoetuk Wills admitted in the presence of an independent witness that he conspired with Oji to kidnap the victims – Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Mantebea Korankye.

Udoetuk and Oji were in court yesterday for the continuation of their trial.

Giving the amended facts of the case in court yesterday, the Chief State Attorney said contrary to the denials by Udoetuk in his previous statements on the allegations against him, he, on June 7, 2019, in the presence of an independent witness, admitted being part of kidnapping the victims.

She told the packed court that after kidnapping the victims, Udoetuk went to his fiancée called Emily Alimo at Atekyem, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region and spent three weeks there before returning to Takoradi.

She indicated that when Emily Alimo was contacted in August 2018, she initially denied knowing Udoetuk until later in December 2018 when she admitted she knew Udoetuk Wills and that he was her boyfriend.

According to the Chief State Attorney, the girlfriend subsequently gave the particulars of the Facebook account of Samuel Wills. She mentioned that on December 21, 2018, Prinscilla Korankye was also kidnapped at Nkroful junction near Takoradi.

Suspects Plead Not Guilty

When their plea was taken yesterday, the two suspects pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and kidnapping.

Blood Sacrifice

The Chief State Attorney indicated that Facebook chats of the two accused persons from the mobile phone of Udoetuk Wills revealed coded language on kidnapping and blood sacrifice.

It also revealed discussions on drugs which could be administered to victims to stupor.

After giving the facts of the case, the judge, Justice Hannah Taylor, asked the prosecutors to serve the accused persons with the amended charge sheet and present all exhibits to court at the next adjourned date.

The accused persons were, therefore, remanded in prison custody pending trial and the case adjourned to October 16, 2019.

Parents Go Wild

Hell broke loose at the forecourt of the court when some of the parents of the kidnapped girls attempted to pounce on the suspects after the case was adjourned.

The visibly angry parents who sat quietly in the courtroom suddenly flared up after the judge announced the next adjourned date. They attempted to attack Udoetuk when they were being escorted into a waiting van.

Samuel Udoetuk-Wills has already been sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment to run concurrently for escaping from lawful custody.

John Oji was arrested in neighbouring Togo through a special operation by the Ghanaian Police.

—Daily Guide