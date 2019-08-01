U/W/R: New Police Commander Charged To Instil Discipline Among Personnel

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has charged the new Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Aboagye Nyarko, to instil discipline among the police personnel in the wake of growing security concerns in the region.

He said the misconduct and indiscipline of some police personnel in the region such as drunkenness and riding unregistered motorbikes, was detrimental to the image of the police service and could bring it to disrepute.

Dr Bin Salih made the call when the outgoing Upper West Regional Commander of the Police Service lead a team from the Regional Command, including the incoming Commander, to paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Wa on Tuesday.

“You need to ensure that some of your men who are not disciplined change their attitude. Some of them are giving the service a very bad image. There was a day if I had somebody beside me I would have picked the person’s gun. He came there drunk, laid outside, slept”, he fumed.

The Regional Minster also urged DCOP Nyarko to work closely with the Deputy Regional Police Commander, the Crime Officer and the entire regional command to curb the deplorable security situation in the region to ensure that the region continued to enjoy peace.

“You are taking over as commander at the time that security is very critical to the region. Only recently there were some individuals who tried to come into the country to cause some mischief but fortunately they were arrested.

So we are in a critical period that you are coming and I hope and pray that you will provide the needed leadership to ensure that region continues to enjoy peace”, Dr Bin Salih added.

He assured him of the unflinching support of the Regional Coordinating Council in the discharge of his duties for the benefit of the region and revealed that he had requested vehicles for the police in the region to boost their capacities to effectively fight crime.

On his part, DCOP Nyarko gave the assurance that he would do everything within his ambit to promote peace and security in the region through community policing to bring the police to the door step of the people.

DCOP Nyarko was a member of the Police Management Board (POMAB) at the Police Head Quarters in Accra until his appointment to head the Upper West Regional Police command.

DCOP Otchere Boapeah Kojo, the outgoing Regional Commander, thanked the Regional Minister and the RCC for the support and cooperation he enjoyed throughout his service in the region.

DCOP Boapeah was posted to the region as Regional Commander in February 2017 but had now been reposted to head the Western North Regional Command.