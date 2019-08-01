You Can't Coarse Gov. Ugwuanyi in to Constituting his Cabinet - Group Tell Critics

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Our attention has been drawn to the seven days ultimatum given to the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to constitute his cabinet or face legal action by a sponsored group known as Civil Realisation and Advancement Network.

It is very unfortunate that out of over 25 state governors in Nigeria who are yet to constitute their cabinet, it is only Gov. Ugwuanyi that was singled out for vilification by the hypocritical group.

Where was the group when former Governor Rauf Aregbesola governed Osun State for over two years without cabinet? Aregbesola was re-elected as Osun State Governor in 2014 but only constituted his cabinet in 2017, about 18 months to the expiration of his tenure.

Even in the Second Republic, we had the experience of where former Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa governed the state for 19 months without cabinet.

How come Gov. Ugwuanyi is been singled out for denigration?

Even when a Secretary to the state government whose office is the fulcrum to all government activities in the state has been appointed, the group in a bid to satisfy their paymaster still went to issue the frivolous and hilarious ultimatum.

Therefore, we will never allow any group or individual to coarse the governor in to constituting his cabinet or taking any hasty decision in that regard.

The governor is only accountable to Ndi-Enugu and not to a section, group or any special interest.

We also advise the governor to take his time to study the several sectoral adhoc committees report before taking whatever decision he so wished on the composition of his cabinet.

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youth Coalition