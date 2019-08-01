ACEP Want MIDA Interdicted To Aid Investigation

Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) has called on Government to interdict Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) to aid investigations into the breach of contract by Power Distribution Services (PDS).

Speaking to journalists, Head of Policy Unit for ACEP, Pauline Anaman urged Government to interdict MiDA to ensure they do not tamper with evidence to establish the claims Government is making.

"Government must interdict them so that we can have a clear way and ensure that the information we access for the investigations is correct," she said.

She also urged Government to end their relationship with IFC, which is a wing of world bank because they have failed us as financial advisors regarding this particular deal with PDS.

The IFC has shown they're not competent enough to advise us on our energy situations. They've been our financial advisors from the beginning and they should have spotted all these challenges. So if they were not able to do it and Government is now finding remedy, they're not the right persons for Government to listen to. They shouldn't take any advise from them," she stressed.

Speaking on possible abrogation of the contract between PDS and Government of Ghana, Head of Policy Unit for ACEP and lawyer, Pauline Anaman said the contract can be cancelled because there were fundamental breaches by PDS.

"Investigations proved PDS used insurance bond instead of bank guarantee which is not quite right. Also, the signature of the managing director who signed the bond was forged.

"If PDS has nothing to show that the Government can fall on incase they default, then the contract can be cancelled," she intimated.

On the 30th July, 2019 Government suspended its contractual agreement with Power Distribution Service (PDS) over breach of contract pinpointed in the contract it submitted to Government.

However, the PDS has responded through a press release saying, it will not rush to put out any information until it has been officially substantiated in the interest of safeguarding the transaction and the image of Ghana.