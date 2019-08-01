Replicate War Against Indiscipline In Other Regional Capitals—PIRAN-GH

PIRAN-GH wish to commend the management and staff of CITI FM/TV for their innovation, creativity and initiative code named #WAI, that seek to ensure sanity and order on our roads in our national capital with offenders being prosecuted irrespective of ones gender, profession and social, religious nor traditional/political status.

The crusade has demonstrated we can make laws work without fear or favour. This is also in line with SDG Goal 16 which calls for Peace, Justice and stronger institutions. The fact that citizens allowed themselves to be questioned investigated and prosecuted for offences they freely and openly accepts blame and punishment through lawful means and procedure is commendable. It is also an indication that the Ghanaian citizen can be civil and law abiding.

The Akans have a saying that when the mighty crosses the Pra River, he deserves to be commended (se okwabrane twa pra aa woma no mbo) Their courage to ensure law and order on our roads in the national capital without fear or favor is a feet worthy of emulation in the other regional capitals to ensure discipline. If the money raised within this period is raised in other regional capitals we believe can be an addition to our national coffers whiles at the same time helping ensure sustainable discipline on our roads.

It will also be appropriate that a percentage of the proceeds from the fines given to the Station to help them buy logistics needed for their job and also motivate the individuals behind this innovation.

Other non-effective law enforcement institutions can as well emulate this strategy in their respective areas of duty to ensure a law abiding national society.

Yours faithfully

Jointly

Signed

Leonard Arhinful

Central Region Coordinator/Focal Person. PIRAN-GH

0243884219

Felix Djan Foh

President. PIRAN-GH

0244691605