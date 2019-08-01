US Ambassador Visits Kleos Operations, Briefed On US Progress

Kleos space S.A. (ASX: KSS, Frankfurt: KS1), (Kleos or Company), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data provider, advises that US Ambassador to Luxembourg, Randy Evanswas briefed on Kleos operations and US progress at a working meeting at its Luxembourg headquarters.

US Ambassador to Luxembourg, Randy Evans said: “A pleasure meeting with Kleos Space CEO, Andy Bowyer, and learning more about his thriving Space company and their progress in the US.”

The US and Luxembourg governments recently signed a MOU to work more closely on projects in space, including research and exploration as well as defence and commerce.

Kleos’ CEO Andy Bowyer said, “The meeting and tour of Kleos facilities with Ambassador Evans shows the interest that the US has into the Luxembourg new space industry and the ongoing efforts of their Government to support the overall sector. It was a pleasure to update the Ambassador on our Space enabled geolocation service and our commercial success with US companies and government organisations”.

Kleos’ CEO Andy Bowyer continued, “As a responsible and highly focussed commercial Space business, Kleos Space is continuously looking for partners, customers and suppliers with a respected track record around the world, and the US is central to our business plans.”

Kleos recently entered into a commercial channel partner agreement with US based L3Harris Technologies to market the Kleos product suite to government agencies in the USA.

Under the terms of the agreement, L3Harris will place the Kleos product suite on their GSA Earth Observation Solutions (EOS) Schedule and will collaborate with the organization to prepare and present mission scenario demonstrations to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.