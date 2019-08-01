Hopeson Adorye Picks Forms To Snatch Kpone-Katamanso Seat From NDC 'Lion'

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Hopeson Adorye is promising to win the Kpone Katamanso constituency seat for the party if elected the parliamentary candidate.

As someone who has been a former Assemblyman and Constituency Secretary for NPP in the area, he is confident of a landslide victory in the 2020 general election.

The NPP on Saturday, July 20, 2019 opened nomination for prospective parliamentary candidates to pick nomination forms to contest in the September parliamentary primaries.

The exercise is expected to end on August 3, 2019. The ruling party is targeting to add 45 seats to the 169 seats they won in 2016.

Based on this background, Mr Adorye said he is the right person to win the Kpone Katamanso seat for the NPP.

He explained that, the decision by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo not to contest the seat in 2020 placed him at an advantageous position to snatch the seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress.

“Afotey-Agbo was a pillar in Kpone Katamanso so now that he is not contesting again, NPP has a chance and I will win the seat in 2020,” he stated.

Mr Adorye’s decision, he added, was borne out of pleas by the constituency executives on him to contest the primary to consolidate NPP’s victory in election 2020.

The NPP man, who is set to pick his nomination forms, appealed to delegates to give him the needed support to win the seat