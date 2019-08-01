Do The Needful If You Fail To Produce The Missing Takoradi Girls—Agalga To Dery

Member of Parliament for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region, Hon. James Agalga has sent a strong warning to the Minister of Interior saying he should do the needful if he fails to produce the three missing Takoradi Girls after a year in captive.

According to him, it appears the Ministry of Interior and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police have not attached the same level of importance in dealing with the issue of kidnapping of the Takoradi girls adding that it is regrettable.

In an exclusive interview with ModernGhana, the Member of Parliament said “It appears we have not attached the same level of importance in dealing with the issue of kidnapping of the Taadi gers and that is regrettable. That is one of the reasons I asked the question in the first place to drum home support for government to take decisive actions and also to get them to realize that the lives of Ghanaians also matters.”

A year ago, news emerged from the oil city that three young girls within the age range of 18 to 21 have gone missing. This brought fear in parents as the cases of murder and kidnapping in the region went on the rise. Few weeks later after the kidnapping of the girls, a seven-year-old boy who also went missing under strange circumstance was found dead. This disturbing incident got the nation talking with some media houses leading various campaigns in the search of the girls.

Few months later, news about two Canadian Nationals also broke when it emerged that they had gone missing from their hotel in Kumasi days after arriving in the country. This incident left Ghana on the International Media being tagged as an unsafe zone but it took the Ghana Police a week to rescue the young girls and arrest five (5) as well three (3) Nigerians in connection with the act. Although the security agency was hailed by some, others questioned the whereabouts of the three missing Takoradi girls.

Hon. James Agalga further challenged the Ministry and Police Service to be forthright in dealing with Ghanaians as far as this issue is concerned.

“It is unacceptable for us to be making inconsistent statements with respect to this particular issue. Those who come out to make certain statements about this issue should be dealt with. I made my point this and directed it at the Minister since the CID Boss says her outfit know the whereabouts of the missing girls, where are they? He intimated.

He also revealed that the Minister of Interior in responding to the whereabouts of the three girls said it disassociates itself from such pronouncements emphasizing that the CID was on its own when they put out that statement.

The Member of Parliament said “I am a parent and I am worried just like the families of the missing girls but I will refrain from politicizing this issue. I don’t want to go into the issue of voting in a certain pattern if the girls are not found. My duty this morning is to get government to work in a decisive way with respect to the rescue of the girls.”

The missing girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie who was last seen on December 21, 2018, 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018 and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen December 4, 2018.