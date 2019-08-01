PDS Botched Deal: We Knew This Was Bound To Occur — PUWU

General Secretary of the Public Utility Worker Union (PUWU), Michael Adumatta Nyantakyi has said the union was not surprised at the dramatic turn of events of the Power Distribution Services' concession agreement.

According to him, various stakeholders failed to do due diligence before PDS took over from ECG.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday he said the union was certain PDS was bound to be implicated soon or later.

“For us, it also came as a surprise because we least expected it, but on the other hand we were not very surprised because looking at the way this whole transaction was carried out through, some of us were very certain along the line that some of these developments could come up. So it is not very strange that we are hearing some of these things,” he said.

According to him the Millennium Development Authority( MiDA) completely overlooked concerns raised by the union and ECG.

“If MiDA had at least listened to some of the key issues that were raised by both the union and ECG at the time, they would have tread a little cautiously and would not have rushed this deal through the manner they did,” he said.

The Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu has said investigations conducted by the government has established that a document that was presented by Power Distribution Service (PDS) as a guarantee for the takeover of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was forged.

The Minister explained that even though the document indicated that a company in Qatar has guaranteed for PDS, the management of the company told the government it had no knowledge of the document

PDS officially took over from ECG in February 2019 a fter winning the bid to run the power distribution service.

The company was expected to turnaround the operations of ECG to make it profitable.

—citinewsroom