NACAG To Mark PANAFEST

The National Clergy Association of Ghana (NACAG) in collaboration with God Box Foundation from USA will mark this 'the year of return' (Panafest) in Accra.

As part of activities to the observe Panafest, NACAG and God Box Foundation are organising International Convention of Africans in the Dispora (ICAD) at Bubiashie in Accra.

In this vein, NACAG and Box Foundation invite all to come and join them mark this significant moment in the history of Ghana and Africa as a whole.