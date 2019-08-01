Obuasi East Assembly Registers Small Scale Miners

The Obuasi East District Assembly has rolled out a well thought out plans to register Small scale miners in the budding district.

At a General Assembly meeting held on Friday, 26th July, 2019 at Wawase, the District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Honorable Faustina Amissah told Assembly members that the Assembly, following a directive from the Regional Minister on a road map geared towards the management of illegal mining, constituted and inaugurated a committee to oversee the process.

Currently, she added, the registration forms are out and registration is ongoing at the premises of the District Assembly. She called on those interested to come on board and register.

Speaking about the successes she has chalked since her appointment in August, 2018, Honorable Faustina Amissah said the Assembly has so far given support to 47 Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) in the District. The support which amounted to GH59,604.00 was from the Assembly's share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Again, she said work on a facility assigned to the Health Insurance Scheme as their District office is ongoing and at an advanced stage. The facility when completed would reduce the stress of residents traveling to other districts to register.

On education, the former Educatonist said the Assembly is committed to improve the standard of education in the District. This, she said is evidenced in the Assembly sponsoring Mock Examination for BECE Candidates in the District., distribution of 800 mono and dual desks to schools, Seven (7) key projects in selected schools in the District, among others.

Going forward, Mrs Amissah said, the Assembly is in the heat of preparation to put up a new office administration block for the Assembly.

In a presentation by the Acting Sustainability Manager of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, Edmond Agyei Oduro told the Assembly that the company is committed to uphold its local content mantra.

He said "AGA will continue to employ local people who fall within their operational area through our local content policy so indigenes should exercise a little bit of patience".

Again Mr. Oduro noted the establishment of a University campus in Obuasi will help boost and diversify the economy of Obuasi.

He indicated the Knust Obuasi campus project is near completion with first batch to be admitted in September. This he opined will lessen the burden of Anglogold Ashanti in terms of employment.

Assembly members, District Coordinating Director Mr. Emmanuel A. Ntoso, Heads of Department and the media were all present.