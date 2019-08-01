Ghana Hosts SDA WAD Women Ministries Congress

The Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang says the abuse of children and women at homes, workplaces, prisons and other places will soon be history under NPP government.

According to her, government is committed to ensuring the welfare of women through economic empowerment initiatives through the department of social protection.

The former lawmaker for Oforikrom constituency in Ashanti region Hon. Elizabeth was speaking on behalf of the first lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, at the West-Central Division women's ministries congress of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church held in Kumasi.

The program under the theme; "Saved to Serve" aim at empowering women to contribute significantly towards the development of their respective countries, enable women to fulfill their God-given potentials.

She said women in most countries are very vulnerable including Ghana which is regarded as a very religious nation.

Mrs Elizabeth noted that women are blessed with unique potentials which need to be harnessed and explored to help the country economic growth.

"It is time, women realized their God-given talents and resist all intimidation to be useful in their social environs," she added.

The international congress 2019, hosted by Ghana chapter of the denomination brought together about four thousand women from 22 west African countries.

The opening ceremony held at KNUST saw troops of cultural display by different tribes from countries.

The Director of the General Conference Women's Ministries of the Church Mrs Heather-Dawn Small in her remarks said the department exist to power, nurture and encourage women to engage in activities in positive manner.

This according to her will help eliminate poverty by empowering the vulnerable women in our society's to take up productive roles at the districts and national level.

She emphasized that the women's department also exist to fight poverty, illiteracy, abuses, health and social injustice confronting women.

This necessitated the introduction of "End it Now Campaign" to fight the growing social injustice against women.

"We provide scholarships to hundreds of brilliant but needy students across countries," she stated.

The Associate Director of the General Conference Women Ministries, Omobonike Sessou in her welcome address hinted, " we shall carry one another's burden as women and strengthen the bond of love among ourselves ".

She intimated that as part of the activities to mark the congress, the WAD will visit and make donations to orphanages at Kumasi children's home, Asokore Mampong, Special school and physically challenged schools.

This will be followed by clean-up exercises at KATH, 1st lady's Ward, Hart SDA Hospital, Ayeduase Market and Ayigya market.

Others include prisons, palaces, Schools, health screening, 'End it Now' campaign among others.