NPP David Tiano Launches Campaign For Ketu South Parliamentary Seat

A 52-year-old businessman, David Quashie Tiano has launched his campaign for his parliamentary race on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the Ketu South Constituency in the Volta region.

At the launch in Aflao, Mr. Tiano noted that his decision to contest the parliamentary primaries is borne out of several years of internship, observations and experience he has had on the grounds, as far as politics is concerned in the Ketu South Constituency.

According to him, he has consistently contributed to the fortunes of the NPP within the constituency and beyond, for which the grassroots are yearning for him to lead the party in 2020 elections, in an area considered as the main stronghold of the NDC.

"If you're looking for a grassroot person, it's David Tiano. I've over the years been consistent in my support for party activities and was one of the few who worked for the victory of the NPP in our own small ways in 2016.

It's for this reason delegates and party members within the constituency are clamouring for my candidature since 2012; and today, I'm here to answer that call. That's the only way we can increase our fortunes in the 2020 general elections as a party," he said.

He served the party as a Pollen Station Assistant, Electoral Area Co-ordinator and Victory 2016 Co-ordinator for Ketu South.

The businessman who is considered by his supporters as the best man to lead the party is in the race with the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Elliot Edem Agbenorwu and Judith Ayivi.