Female MoMo Agent Jailed 12months For Faking Her Kidnapping

19-year-old mobile money vendor, Beatrice Naa Lamley has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after she was found guilty of faking her own kidnapping.

Beatrice, on June 24 is said to have conspired with three others to fake her kidnapping and demanded 10,000 Ghana cedis as ransom from her family.

A report was made to the James Town Police and after two weeks of investigation, she was arrested at her hideout in Osu, Accra

In a press release signed by the Accra Regional Police Command, the public was advised to desist from such ‘malicious’ acts.

“The convict, on 24th June 2019 conspired with three others to fake her kidnap in demand for Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis ransom from her family. Reports made to the James Town police and further investigation led to her arrest after two weeks in her hideout in Osu, Accra. She was duly arraigned before the Adjabeng District Court for prosecution”

“Beatrice Naa Lamley Kitson Mills was sentenced was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after the court found her guilty of the offence of Publication of False news contrary to section 208 of Criminal Offences Act 1960(ACT 29) to serve as a deterrent to others”

In February, a student allegedly conspired with some friends to demand a ransom of GH¢9000 from his parents.

The 18-year-old final-year student of the Ghana Secondary Technical Senior High School (GSTS), De-Vreeze Quaynoo, allegedly conspired with some other students to fake the kidnapping claim.

Police said they were pursuing the other accomplices, whose names were given as Anthony Osei-Prempeh, Elijah Sam, one Daniel and Evelyn.

In the other case, a mother of two, Lucy Awortwi, said to be in her late 20s, was arrested after she faked a kidnapping case against his ex-husband.

---citinewsroom