Heads Must Roll Over 'Botched’ PDS Concession Deal—COPEC Demands

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) is asking government to thoroughly investigate circumstances surrounding the use of forged documents by Power Distribution Services (PDS) to win the concession bid.

COPEC said persons whose negligence led to the situation must also be prosecuted.

“We call on the government to as a matter of urgency, move to safeguard the assets of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and also to initiate thorough investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators of this purported crime before the Law, and for that matter to ensure prosecution of all involved in this grand fraud,” COPEC’s Executive Director, Duncan Amoah said in a statement.

The government on Tuesday decided to suspend a concessionary agreement with Power Distribution Services (PDS) for distribution of power in Ghana, with immediate effect following what it said was the discovery “of fundamental and material breaches of PDS' obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees).

Details of the alleged breach revealed that the Management/Directors of PDS, Meralco Consortium, IFC and other persons forged a document to finally get their deal.

“It further appears that the demand guarantees presented by PDS was shrouded in complete dishonesty to the detriment of the people and Government of Ghana,” COPEC said.

It urged the government to use all the resources including technologies and expertise at its disposal to forestall any future recurrence of “fraud of such magnitude leading to national embarrassment” since they have the “potential of exposing the country to such huge financial risks.”

COPEC also urged the government to ensure that the necessary investments are made into the operations of ECG to help it reduce transmission losses and its revenue collection challenges.

---citinewsroom