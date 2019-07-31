Keep Upholding Freedoms—Nancy Pelosi To Ghana

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has charged leaders in the country to uphold human rights and create equal opportunities for all citizens.

This she says will help strengthen the already existing partnership between both countries.

Delivering an address in Ghana’s Parliament on issues including health, peace, security and climate change, Nancy Pelosi acknowledged the country's efforts in maintaining global peace and security.

“The United States looks to Ghana as a partner of not only in advancing security and [a country of] peace but upholding human rights and opportunity for all regardless of who they are.”

“Together we can build a better future for our children; a better world that so many in both our nations sacrificed to build; from President Nkrumah and other founders of this great nation to American civil rights heroes including Dr. [Martin Luther] King and Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois.”

Hailing Ghana’s contribution to United Nations Peacekeeping efforts, she said the country has men who “are working day and night to advance safety and stability in the middle east to Mali to DR Congo and to Darfur.”

Nancy Pelosi arrived in the country last Sunday with a congressional delegation comprising black caucus members as part of events marking Ghana’s Year Return.

The delegation includes the distinguished Majority Whip James Clyburn, Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass, Co-Chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee Congresswoman Barbara Lee and other Congress men and women.

