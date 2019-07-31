AirtelTigo Introduces “FUSE”, All-In-One Bundle With No Expiry

Accra, 31st July 2019 – Telecom operator AirtelTigo today unveiled Fuse bundle, another innovative product which will enable exiting and new prepaid customers to call all networks and browse the internet at affordable price points with no expiry.

FUSE bundle has been designed based on extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for talk time and data to browse the internet in one package.

The bundle offers customers a choice of three price options, starting at 40 minutes to call all networks and 40MB for GHS2. Customers can subscribe to FUSE by dialing *567#.

Speaking at the media launch in Accra, the Chief Operating Officer at AirtelTigo , Murthy Chaganti, said the product has been tailored to meet the voice and data needs of today’s customer and allow them to plan based on their budget while they remain in control of their voice and data bundle.

“This innovative bundle reiterates our commitment to offering our customers value for money in line with our brand promise of making life simple for Ghanaians,” he said and added that the company will constantly listen to its customers and work towards improving their experience by introducing innovative and exciting products and services.

The Marketing Operations Director at AirtelTigo, Pius Tuffour explained the mechanics for subscribing to “Fuse” bundle and encouraged customers to dial call the customer care line 100 or alternatively visit any AirtelTigo shop nationwide for assistance.

He concluded: “We will keep delivering on our brand promise of making life simple and continue to develop products that solve the needs of today’s telecom subscriber.”

About AirtelTigo:

AirtelTigo is a solid, dynamic and innovative brand, providing a wide range of telecommunications services, including mobile voice, data mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions. Launched in November 2017, from a merger between erstwhile Airtel and Tigo, AirtelTigo is the second largest Mobile Network Operator in Ghana. With its core vision “A better life for our customers”, AirtelTigo transforms lives through sustainable corporate social investment initiatives.