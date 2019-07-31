Accra: GIABA-ECOWAS To Equip Trainers On AML/CFT Risks

The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), in collaboration with IMF and GIZ, is organizing a 3-day Regional Training of Trainers Workshop on AML/CFT Risk-Based Supervision.

The event will be held from August 20-23, 2019 at Fiesta Royale Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

GIABA) is a specialized institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as well as Financial Action Task Force –Styled Regional Body (FSRB) responsible for combating the scourge of Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorist Financing (TF) in West Africa.

GIABA was established by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the year 2000 with the mandate to protect the national economies and the financial systems of member States from abuse and the laundering of the proceeds of crimes.

The following organizations are also eligible for observer status within GIABA: the Central Banks of Signatory States, regional Securities and Exchange Commissions, UEMOA, Banque Ouest Africaine pour le Développement (BOAD), the French Zone Anti-Money Laundering Liaison Committee (Conseil Régional de l'Epargne Public et des Marchés Financiers), the African Development Bank (ADB),the United Nations /UNCTED, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the FATF,Interpol, WCO, the Commonwealth Secretariat, and the European Union.