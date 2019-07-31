PDS Mess Is Proof Of Gov’t Incompetence – Former Energy Minister

A former Energy Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has hit hard at the current government accusing them of gross incompetence.

This follows what he describes as the mess that has fallen out of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Electricity Power Supply deal to takeover ECG.

PDS took over the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on March 1, 2019, with an expected capital injection of GH₵900 million.

Just four months down the line, the government has decided to suspend the concession agreement over what it describes as fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which has been discovered upon further due diligence”.

Speaking in an interview with Accra FM on the back of the announcement from the Ministry of Information yesterday, Mr. Emmanuel Buah has accused the New Patriotic Party of exhibiting incompetence for failing to do due diligence before reaching the agreement with PDS earlier this year.

“This is the short-sightedness of this government we talk about; they are super incompetent and visionless. This is a government that has lost its way”.

“The PDS contract was not done properly, we warned the government but this government did not listen”, the former Energy Minister said.

He added, “The only solution to these problems is to vote out the NPP and bring back the NDC because the NDC has a good record in the power sector”.

“What was the government’s interest in allowing PDS to operate without a guarantee? I challenge everybody to go and check the shareholding structure of this company”.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has taken full control of the operations of PDS to ensure that distribution, billing and connection services go on smoothly as the government continues their investigation into the brouhaha.