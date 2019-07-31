PDS Denies Wrongdoing In Execution Of Concession Deal
By Staff Writer
Power Distribution Service (PDS) has denied wrongdoing in its concession agreement with the government.
The company, in a statement following government announcement of an immediate suspension of the deal owing to the discover of some improper actions by PDS said the company “wishes to state for the record that it has always acted and will continue to act in good faith at all times.”
PDS Denies Wrongdoing In Execution Of Concession Deal
Power Distribution Service (PDS) has denied wrongdoing in its concession agreement with the government.
The company, in a statement following government announcement of an immediate suspension of the deal owing to the discover of some improper actions by PDS said the company “wishes to state for the record that it has always acted and will continue to act in good faith at all times.”
--- CitiNewsroom.