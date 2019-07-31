Students Must Have A Peaceful Atmosphere To Study At The University Of Education

The past few years have been very difficult ones for students of the University of Education, Winneba as their campus has been turned into an arena where people think they have the power and authority to determine what ought to be done, meddle and interfere in the administrative structures, governance and politics of the University.

For the past few years we have seen a situation whereby common values of decency have been ignored to make room for mischief, cronyism and propaganda to have their way which expectedly have had negative effects psychologically and emotionally, not just on the University Management but the venerable students studying to better their lives, families, communities and country at large.

Students are unhappy with the happenings on the University of Education Winneba campus and it’s very sad that such issues are happening at this critical moment of their academic life.

On Tuesday 23 July 2019, there were claims and counterclaims of legitimacy where embattled past leaders of the University together with armed security and the media stormed the University's Council Chamber for which reason, only God knows.

Was it an attempt to take over the University governing structure?

According to the Ghanaweb media portal, these errant former staff were chased out by a combined team of National Security operatives and Police personnel. Such a story depicts a negative image about the faculty and students of the University of Education, Winneba Campus. It severely damages the University's great repute.

The politics going on at the University of Education, Winneba Campus is not a good one for an academic institution and the faceless people behind such happenings must be called to order.

Ghana is not a lawless state and as such people must not put the law into their own hands to do whatever they want.

The Registrar at the University of Education, Winneba has stated the Vice Chancellor is still at post in a release. This is an expedient action that established some clarity.

The release also called for the general condemnation of the action of Prof Mawuto Avoke.

The issues must come to an end and the Government of Ghana through its Ministry of Education must show leadership in resolving issues at the University of Education Winneba campus to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for studies.

Students must be bold to stand for truth, resist the oppression of any person whom they believe his/her actions could have a negative impact on their studies. This must be done without fear or panic.