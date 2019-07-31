OKI Europe Announces New Leadership Team

Dennie Kawahara

OKI Europe Ltd has announced a series of new senior appointments to lead the award-winning technology company, as it adapts to changing market needs.

OKI will increase its focus on its pioneering Industry Print technology that enables businesses to access new revenue streams. Furthermore, OKI will continue to enhance its Vertical Solutions portfolio, by providing solutions to help businesses adapt to evolving customer engagement tactics such as using print to embrace social media trends and improving customer experience and loyalty through personalisation, quickly and cost-efficiently, in-house.

To help achieve this, Marzio Gobbato has been appointed as OKI Europe’s new Deputy Managing Director, reporting to Dennie Kawahara , who continues as Managing Director. Gobbato brings his in-depth knowledge of the print industry to his new role, having held a series of senior positions within the print industry including Samsung and HP, across a wide variety of geographies, most recently Regional Vice President for OKI Europe’s South Region.

Based in OKI Europe’s EMEA headquarters in the UK, Gobbato will ensure sales and marketing across the region is fully aligned with OKI’s global strategy. OKI Europe’s regional teams will report directly to Gobbato who, through his extensive experience, will focus on improving collaboration between marketing and sales, as well as increasing co-operation between country organisations, OKI Europe and OKI Data Corporation. Until his replacement is appointed, Gobbato will also retain responsibility for the South Region.

Sales, Marketing, Corporate Planning, Operations and Special Projects departments are all covered in the new structure.

Chiharu Asai , formerly Marketing Director, becomes Vice President Corporate Planning which includes General Administration, Business Control, Legal and Compliance, and HR Management. Asai’s key objectives are to ensure OKI continues to build a company of strong, motivated staff, and creating a healthy, pro-active and stable work environment.

Susumu Miura is appointed Vice President Operations and Special Projects, having previously been Vice President Corporate Planning. In his new role, Miura oversees important tasks that require special attention by the business as well as, IT and Customer Services.

Koichiro (Ken) Fukano , previously Vice President, Operations for OKI Europe, is appointed Vice President Marketing and Supply Chain Management, reporting to Marzio Gobbato. Fukano’s primary responsibility will be managing OKI’s day-to-day marketing operations across the EMEA region, keeping in line with the organisation’s strategies and goals.

Shu Watanabe is appointed Vice President Industry Print, from his previous role as Head of Wide Format Business Unit. Reporting to Marzio Gobbato, Watanabe will focus on achieving the business targets for the Industry Print division, including revenue and profit and driving sales and marketing initiatives to help achieve this.

Shigeru Ogasawara remains Vice President Finance.

Gobatto, Asai, Miura and Ogasawara report directly to Managing Director, Dennie Kawahara.

“Modern business tactics and trends require a new approach and way of thinking and OKI Europe’s new leadership team reinforces our determination to ensure we are supporting customers to quickly adapt to this” said Dennie Kawahara, Managing Director OKI Europe Ltd. “The breadth of experience and wide-ranging expertise of the new management team will help align the organisation and place us in a strong position to meet all the challenges of a fast-changing market.”