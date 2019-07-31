‘Get Her In Digital’ To Train More Young Ladies In September

‘Get Her in Digital’ an initiative to empower young women digitally, which launched its campaign on July 26, 2019 at the Kofi Annan ICT centre is set to train more young women in its premier digital training in September 2019.

The initiative which is empowered by Africa Digital Awards and spearheaded by ThirdEye Media to empower mainly women in the latest trends in Digital and also to bring together leading executives in the digital space to inspire Women and Girl.

According to organizers, the initiative is to drive women with successful skills to steer their careers towards digital and also using digital for Business, “ToGetHer in Digital is to connects, inspire and educate women in digital empowerment and inclusion. ToGetHerInDigital is a 10 year project under the Africa Digital Awards , we seek to bring women in diverse career fields together with innovative women in digital that are on the forefront in the Digital Space in Africa with the aim of empowering these women with digital skills and to also bridge the gap in the Africa digital communities, making women leaders in Digital.

“The aim is to empower 1 million African Women in 20 African Countries with soft and hard digital Skills. The event will connect, inspire and educate women in digital empowerment and inclusion.”

Speaking to the organizers, young women will be trained to have skills in digital marketing, Graphic designing, Web Programming, App Developer; Artificial intelligence and Virtual Reality programming skills to the participant, IoT and e-commerce.

At the launch

The event was held on Friday July 26 at the Kofi Annan ICT Center and had almost 500 young women participating and set for the training in September. The launch was graced by Dr Thomas Mensah, World renowned Fibre optic inventor, a representative from Ministry of Communications and had Alice Kukua, head of Digital Appolonia City, Veus Tawiah, Director of Business Development Now Available Africa, Priscilla Hope, Project Manager Kofi Annan ICT Centre, Charlette Desire, Co-founder BACE Group, Women from Camfed as speakers.

The event was moderated by Sangmorkie Tetteh, media personality and had Araba Sey, Model and CEO of Career Grooming Hub as part of the facilitators.