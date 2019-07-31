How To Determine A Good Or Bad Economy Of A Country

Economics study reveals how people decide to use the resources, which include time and talents that people have access to, land, buildings, equipment, other tools, and skills related to how to combine all these elements to produce useful products and services.

There are many important decisions from an economic point of view, which can cover how much time to spend on work, study and leisure, how much money you spend, save and how to use resources to produce goods and services.

Other important choices are the electoral and those relating to the definition of the levels of taxation and the role of the government.

Many times, people talk about a good, bad, weak and strong economy but what indicators, signs or factors can we use to support our argument?

·Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and GDP per capita

GDP is clearly the most important macroeconomic indicator of all to understand the strength of an economy at a given historical moment. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total of final goods and services produced by a country in a certain period of time. The period of time taken as a reference is usually 1 year.

The higher the GDP, the more advanced a country's economy is but above all, the more the GDP grows the more the economy of a country grows. Conversely, a declining GDP indicates a recession, so it indicates the worsening of a country's economy.

Very often, we forget that in addition to the size of the GDP itself, we should also take into account the size of the individual country, the population of the country and in fact, the indicator to be monitored to understand the wealth of individual citizens are "GDP per capita", not GDP.

Per capita GDP indicates the GDP per individual citizen and the higher this indicator is, the more wealthy the citizens of the country are. The lower this indicator is, the poorer the citizens of the country are.

Clearly, however, per capita GDP must be interpreted according to the country. For very small countries, it is obvious that they have a very high per capita GDP, even if this does not indicate a greater overall economic development than countries like the USA or Germany.

·Employment

Achieving full employment is clearly one of the main goals for a country's government. Although there is a minimum percentage of unemployment that is often natural, in general, the unemployment rate is lower, the better.

Employment is linked to GDP and economic growth because the more the GDP grows the more unemployment decreases. There are also specific unemployment rates for certain categories of people, for example, women or young people.

Often combating unemployment for some specific categories is even more difficult than fighting unemployment in general. Just think of the scourge of youth unemployment in Africa, which currently is very high.

·Inflation

Inflation is the generalized and prolonged increase in prices which leads to a decrease in the purchasing power of money. It is now a well-established opinion that the ideal inflation rate for an economy is around 2% per year.

An increase or decrease in annual inflation much greater than 2% or much less than 2% is penalizing for an economy. Inflation control is one of the tasks of central banks.

·Consumption

Consumption is a real boon for the economy, if it increases, means that the demand for goods and services increases and, therefore, means that production and work increase. Ultimately, the increase in consumption leads to an increase in wealth and GDP.

The classic indicator to understand the evolution of consumption is called retail sales. If they increase, this is an excellent signal for the economy and may mean that the economy is expanding.

Conversely, a decline in retail sales is often a symptom of the fact that the economy is in recession. Macroeconomic indicators should be compared with the overall situation as a whole.

Finally, in today's globalized world we must always compare the performance of an economy with the global economic and financial situation.