No Judgement Debt For PDS--Info Minister Assures

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has dismissed concerns by the public shivering over government decision to review and suspend the current power purchase agreements with Power Distribution Services (PDS) will result in judgement debts.

According to a statement issued by the Information Minister, the decision followed the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of the Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which has been discovered upon further due diligence.

“PDS failed to meet some of the conditions in the agreement we signed, things are not going well as we want and we have decided to suspend the agreement with immediate effect, “Kojo Oppong Nkrumah exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The government has taken a good decision and the government will not be paying any judgement debts after the suspension of the PDS deal,” he added

In a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it disclosed that “the decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which has been discovered upon further diligence. The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.

It further indicated that steps were underway to unveil the details that went into it as the government is conducting a full enquiry into the matter.

PDS took over the Electricity Company of Ghana on March 1, 2019, but the government has detected breaches in the contract and has decided to suspend the deal, the Information Ministry said in a statement.

