31.07.2019 General News

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Addresses Parliament Today

By Staff Writer
The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will later today Wednesday address Ghana's Parliament.

Nancy Pelosi arrived in the country last Sunday with a congressional delegation comprising black caucus members.

The delegation includes the distinguished Majority Whip James Clyburn, Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass, Co-Chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee Congresswoman Barbara Lee and icon of the Congress.

The address to the House is expected to focus on regional security, sustainable and inclusive development and the challenges of the future including climate change.

Speaker of the United States Congress, Nancy Pelosi, has already been on the rounds in Ghana and notably complimented Ghana’s role as an exporter of security and global peace.

When she led a delegation from the US House to Ghana and the Jubilee House on Monday, she said: “on our way here, we met with the military and they complimented Ghana on its role in global security.”

“Militarily, politically, culturally and in every way, we salute Ghana,” she remarked.

---citinewsroom

