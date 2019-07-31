‘Losing’ Sam George Hot As Ningo-Prampram Darling ‘Boy’ denies stepping down

Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George is reportedly boiling and blistering ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) upcoming parliamentary primaries slated to take place next month.

According to credible sources close to him, the MP who is scared of losing his seat following the resignation and filling of nomination forms by his Chairman, Mr Michael Tetteh Kwetey to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries has reportedly resorted to peddling lies that the former Chairman has stepped down to allow him to go unopposed.

But a press statement issued by the campaign team of Mr Kwetey, described the rumours being circulated by Sam George and his team as malicious and falsehood that should be disregarded.

“Mr Michael Tetteh Kwetey has not stepped down for any reason knowing very well that it is few weeks away from the victory that will restore VALUES in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency. He has not negotiated any terms with any official from National to allow Sam George to go unopposed”, the statement noted.

The campaign team in the statement also debunked rumours that Mr Kwetey had called delegates to ask for forgiveness for wasting their resources after they have overwhelmingly showed massive support for his candidature.

“Mr Michael Tetteh Kwetey, our candidate, does not have any financial terms with anyone who has an agenda against what GOD has ordained long before now. We are reassuring you all that the VALUE added change is in progress. Please, disregard all the baseless and concocted lies being propagated by those already gripped with fear”, the statement further noted.

The statement also denied another allegation that Mr Kwetey had attempted to get Sam George disqualified from contesting in the upcoming primaries stating that such allegation and strange lies could only come from a losing candidate.

It is recalled that a story published by Seal News stated that Samuel George's bid to run for his second term in Parliament on the ticket of NDC nearly hit the rock right at the vetting stage after a petition alleged to have come from the camp of his opponent Mr. Michael Tetteh was sent to the vetting panel, seeking to disqualify him from the contest.

The story mentioned that sources closed to the MP revealed to Seal News that, the said petition made reference to a signatory from one branch in Dawhenya whose signature was allegedly forged by team 'Dzata' before he could obtain the required 93 signatories to fill his form. But the panel upon further interrogation found the allegation to be meritless and worthless of consideration and went ahead with vetting proceedings which ended successfully in the MP's favour.

It furthered that the move was just a calculated attempt by Mr. Kwetey, the former constituency chairman for Ningo-Prampram NDC who is up in contest for the seat to get the MP disqualified.

According to the story, it was the second time such attempts by the former chairman and his team had been made to frustrate or disallow Sam George from the contest after he was denied the forms at the party's secretariat in Prampram, which compelled him to move to the regional office in Accra before he could purchase some.

But according to the Campaign Team of Mr Kwetey, such frivolous ways and lugubrious acts being deployed by wobbly Sam George won't save him from the trounce awaiting him on the day of elections.

“We wish to confirm to you that Mr Kwetey and his the team will remain decorous as we sell our tried and tested message(s) to the delegates till the last ballot is counted” the statement concluded.

The National Democratic Congress’ constituency Chairman for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Kwetey resigned from his position as chairman of the party and filed forms to contest for the slot to represent his people in the next Parliament.