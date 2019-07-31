Political Propaganda Prophets are a Cause for Concern

Weep, my country Ghana. Ghana has not only come under the disastrous influence of our usually insatiably corrupt and selfish politicians but also, under that of political propaganda prophets or pastors (PPP). Should the country continue down the slippery slope where politicians and pastors or prophets are cunningly playing on the intelligence of the citizens with the aim of exploiting them to the hilt, then we have every reason to be alarmed. The political propaganda prophets who are doing so with the aim of enriching themselves are even more dangerous to ruining the nation and the people than the publicly known politicians.

Most of the modern day Ghana so-called prophets are purely wolves in lamb skin. They are not any men of God, thus prophets or pastors, in the real sense of the word, but are simply politicians wearing deceitful cassock. They are always openly aligning themselves with some political parties in the country all for what they stand to gain personally. They want wealth and fame. And, by their actions, they want to acquire them through dubious means but not by any genuine ways.

These political propaganda prophets, are always shamelessly predicting election results in favour of the political parties they are affiliated with while lambasting, or predicting doom for, their rival political parties. Apart from this, they try their luck on deceiving the public by the non-stop nonsensical prophesising of doom to some prominent persons. Most often, they try to be clever by coming out with conditional dooms prophesies. This or that will happen to this or that person if we do not pray for him or her. If, the death they have predicted to happen to say Mr Y does not occur, it is because we prayed for him. If Mr Y dies, it is because the prophecy has come to pass. Whichever way, they stand to claim credit for being true men of God whereas they are actually not.

Prophets and pastors or evangelists are to ensure the salvation of the people but in Ghana, they are simply craving for fame and wealth. I pity their church members and all the ignorant members of the public who queue up to see them.

One Prophet Badu Kobi, is more of a confused and bitter politician than a true prophet. He is unable to come out to accept his true calling but rather deceitfully adorned in priestly cassock, making a mockery of himself. He has been making irresponsible comments about the sitting Ghana president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; ordering him to resign as though Badu Kobi wields all power in Ghana. Being a fanatic of the NDC but who has not the requisite paper qualifications, or fully fledged intelligence to practice politics, he sits in his church to canvass for votes for his NDC party through his absurd threats and thoughtless slandering of his political opponents, especially the President.

There is another prophet Oduro who thinks President Nana Addo will be better off and at peace if he ditched all the Ashantis in his cabinet and/or government. He says the Ashantis and the Kwahus are markedly tribalistic. It takes a lowlife or a person with the brain as little as that of a bird to talk like that. Without Ashanti region or the Ashantis, the NPP will only exist in name as the CPP currently is, without being able to win general elections. Therefore, how on earth could he say that? I wonder what has come into the minds of our jumpy prophets or pastors.

As Nigerian Abiola’s International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT) company was mocked by Fela Kuti Anikalapo in one of his songs as being International Thief Thief (ITT), so are Ghana prophets to be bashed for being Political Propaganda Prophets (PPP). The bad so-called prophets are so many as to give bad name to even the few genuine ones in Ghana.

All those fake prophets lividly doing politics but still pretending to be true prophets with audacity to tell what they should tell the public must bury their head in their palms in shame. They are a disgrace to mother Ghana and to God. It is only in Africa in general and Ghana in particular that we allow every Tom, Dick and Harry to come out as a prophet to predict falsities, yet they are held in high esteem. The PPP had better get lost!

These prophets and pastors, thieves in disguise, are ruining Ghana. They do not allow people to go to work but will have them attend their churches 24/7. For the money they can get from people, they come up with all false prophecies.

Ghanaians, please let us be more intelligent to see that these political propaganda prophets/pastors have nothing good for us but misery, division and hatred. What good is in Badu Kobi that it can benefit you, my dear sensible fellow Ghanaian?

Rockson Adofo