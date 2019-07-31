Akufo-Addo Didn't Visit With 75 Vehicles — Jomoro NPP Urge NDC To Stop The Lies

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region has urged the NDC in the area to stop doing propaganda about President Akufo-Addo's visit to the Constituency.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 as part of his two-day working visit to the Region, interacted with teachers and students of Half Assini Senior High School (HASCO) and some Chiefs in the Jomoro Municipality.

In a communique issued by the NDC, President Akufo-Addo visit to the area is hopeless, uninspiring and waste of public resources.

"We express with utmost shock and disappointment the hopeless and uninspiring visit by President Akufo-Addo to the Jomoro Constituency," the statement noted.

The statement continued, "On Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019, President Akufo Addo visited Half Assini in the Jomoro Constituency with a 75-car convoy only to answer four questions from students of Half Assini SHS."

The statement indicated that the Jomoro Constituency cannot boast of a single completed project under Akufo-Addo-led government since 2017.

According to the communique, "In a Constituency whose Member of Parliament is a Deputy Minister, it is sad that Jomoro Constituency can't boast of a single completed, worth commissioning project under a government which is almost three years in office.

Below is the full statement:

STOP THE PROPAGANDA!! THE ELECTORATES ARE DISCERNING

We read a publication on modern Ghana on 26/07/2019 from the NDC Jomoro with their usual sickening propaganda.

In that publication, they sought to either discredit the President's visit or were only portraying their ignorance as demonstrated by the NDC in our body politics.

First of all, the NDC lied to have stated that, the President came with a 75- vehicle convoy only to answer four questions.

For the records, the President came with only five Minister's and the NPP Western Regional Chairman, Deputy Chief of Staff, NPP National Secretary, NPP Regional Youth Organizer, Former Western Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament for Sekondi.

Assuming without admitting that the President came with 20 security personnels and using one car each, the 75-vehicle convoy couldn't have been true.

Furthermore, throughout the President's tour in the Western Region, the Regional Minister was visibly seen in the President's own car.

Clearly, the NDC through their clueless Deputy Communications Officer lied just to create an unnecessary political discourse.

The NDC should tell us the four questions that were asked for the President to answer! On record, nobody asked the President any questions since the President's visit was not one like "meeting the press"

Again, the President throughout his two days tour either cut sod, commissioned projects or spoke to the people over his policy directions.

Just to bring to the notice the NDC, every documentation and funding for the construction of Elubo Polyclinic is ready and NPP Jomoro could have allowed the President to cut sod for it.

Also, funds for the construction of Takinta-Adu Suazo road, Bonyere, Ndum Suazo and Ezinlibo town roads, Bawia to Tikobo 2 road, among others are all ready and we could have for political expedience respectfully asked the President to cut sod for those projects.These are all facts the NDC are not privy to.

For the Fertilizer plant and the Petroleum Hub, these projects, we are still committed to.

The naysayers lied again to have indicated that, the President did not speak about the fertilizer plant.

The president recognizing how important the fertilizer company meant to us demonstrated his readiness to have it done.

He said, "within six weeks time, I will come and cut sod for the Fertilizer Factory to commence."

For the NDC to deliberately turn deaf ears to this and instead spill out lies, is a sign of their irrelevance in Jomoro politics.

All the people that came to the auditorium were highly enthused about the President's speech.

This is also demonstrated in Awulae Annor Adjaye's speech.

In his submisson, he was thankful to the President for his numerous life touching policies such as Free SHS and NABCO which has come as a relief to both beneficiaries and their Parents.

In paragraph 3 of their publication,they said "it is sad that Jomoro constituency cannot boast of a single completed project which is worth commissioning"

This presupposes that, though there are some projects that are ongoing at the time the President came, but NPP had not completed those projects.

For them to have asked the whereabout of the 1million 1 constituency amidst the fact that there are ongoing projects shows how unserious the NDC is in Jomoro. It shows that they were suffering from their usual syndrome of not reading and their inability to comprehend even when they read.

If the NDC can not read and interpret their own write-ups then it's most unfortunate.

They must stop the hallucinations and respect the will of the people.

What we want them to tell the good people of Jomoro is, how many times did former President Mahama come to Jomoro and how many projects did he cut sod for or commissioned?

We believe the NDC Jomoro, should be ashamed of themselves for coming out with this useless and clueless release. As a reminder to the NDC, the Ghana Gas Company was supposed to be established in Jomoro but was relocated to Ellembelle during their time. Throughout the four and half miserable years under Mahama, no child of Jomoro was employed to work in Ghana Gas.

We want NDC Jomoro to know that, they are only good for dirty campaign and politics and not Job. When people are asking for job, they should keep quiet because we refer to them as political baboons.

We want to assure the entire Nzema people that, Our President is inclined to establishing a Fertilizer Factory and most especially, a Petroleum Hub in Jomoro and nothing can stop that from happening.

To advise the NDC, the idea of drinking (alcoholism) to attend such important programmes will render their inability to hear and comprehend some basic things and so they should end it.

We trust the people of Jomoro will give the President and the MP the mandate again after we are through with our tenure.

God bless Ghana

God bless Jomoro

God bless NPP

Signed!

Hon. Nvojo Emmanuel

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, NPP JOMORO CONSTITUENCY