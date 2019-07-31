Election Of MMDCE's

The issue of the election of our MMDCE's gained prominence in the run up to the year 2000 election when the npp made it a promise to make the position electable. Though, they failed to fulfil that promise, it still remain a topical issue in both public and academia.

In the latter part of 2009, I was privileged to have taken part in a discussion led by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi. He was the chairman of a committee of experts constituted to look in to the possibility of electing our MMDCE's. 27 assembly members were drawn from then northern, upper east and west regions.

I followed a debate in Parliament yesterday on same topic. And there seem to be a national consensus, though the minority support was conditional. Conditional to the extend that several constitutional amendments are required. With some of the provisions requiring a referenda to be able to amend it. The hon minority leader demonstrated beyond doubt his deeper understanding of constitutional law, local government act and parliamentary process and procedures. I salute hon Haruna Iddrisu for living beyond expectations.

However, none of our leaders including the ministers for local government and Justice and attorney general seem to take in to consideration the far reaching effects and national security implications of electing our MMDCE's on partisan lines.

1 : In the first place, once a person is elected in to office, he/she can't be removed by the President or a vote of no confidence. A vote of no confidence can be initiated but highly difficult if not impossible to carry out.

2 : Such a person has a four year guaranteed term of office. And if for instance, this election is held today, npp will not have a single MMDCE in Volta region. Likewise NDC will not have a single MMDCE's in Ashanti region even if in power.

3 : District assembly common funds is in full control by ruling government and therefore likely sabotage of non party MMDCE's.

4 : Per the current local government structure, thus Ministry of local government - Regional coordinating council - MMDA's - Sub metro/zonal council - Area council - Unit committee. From the above, local government and regional ministers are government appointees who will have direct responsibilities of supervising those they have no control over. Even in parliament, does the majority leader and minister of parliamentary affairs has control over minority MPs.

4 : If the tenure of the ruling government and that of the elected MMDCE's varies, how will we deal with the above complications.

I appeal to our hon members of Parliament to take in to consideration the above concerns.

By Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa

Deputy Northern Regional Communication O

Officer, NDC

