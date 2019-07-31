Statement By Edo State Government In Response To The Resolution Of The Senate Passed On The 30th July, 2019

It must be further observed that it has always been the contention of the Edo state Government that the power to issue a proclamation for the Inauguration of a House of Assembly as set out in Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was duly and completely complied with and it is not within the power of the Governor to recall same once issued or to perform the same act multiple times. Once the Governor issues a proclamation letter, his job is done. It is the duty of the Clerk of the House of Assembly to inaugurate the House of Assembly and he has since performed that task. He has further approached a Court of law to seek a validation of his actions. The pronouncements of the Distinguished Senate on the subject (with respect) is clearly misconceived and would amount to interference in the role of the Courts which may in fact constitute contempt with which the Governor would not wish to be associated. The government of Edo State firmly believes that our State is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter. We call on all persons of goodwill to call the powerful wielders of ‘power and authority” in Abuja and elsewhere to refrain from acts which are clearly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a flagrant disrespect for the principle of due process and separation of powers. These powerful persons should not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.