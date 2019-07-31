Crisis In The Gulf: USA Asks Germany To Participate In Military Mission

German participation in Strait of Hormus

what the new German Defence Minister, Kramp-Karrenbauer said so far about a European presence in the Persian Gulf.

The crisis in the Persian Gulf is worsening

The USA wants a security alliance in the Strait of Hormus - and is now formally asking Germany for military involvement.

The USA has formally asked Germany to participate in securing trade in the Strait of Hormus. "We have formally asked Germany, together with France and Great Britain, to help secure the Strait of Hormus and combat Iranian aggression," a spokeswoman for the US embassy in Berlin told the German Press Agency on Tuesday.

The Strait of Hormus is not only strategically important for shipping and world trade, it is also a hub for Iran's difficult relations with the West. The insidious escalation of the conflict around the eye of the needle between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is therefore causing the alarm bells to ring from Berlin to Washington.

At the beginning of July, the US government announced its intention to form an international military coalition to protect ships along the Strait of Hormus. They are aiming for a coalition that would allow ships to move safely in the region, Naval General Joseph Dunford said at the time.

In the face of the tanker crisis, Britain is encouraging a European military mission to protect merchant ships. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer keeps a German participation open.

The German defense Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) does not rule out military participation in a European protection mission for merchant ships in the Strait of Hormus. On Thursday, however, during a visit by the Operations Command in Geltow near Potsdam in Germany, she stressed that so far there had been no concrete picture of the design of such a mission.

Various options for German participation

"Every question we receive must be answered, so to speak, from the very concrete situation and weighing up all the points," stressed the CDU leader. We can only talk about it and decide when we know exactly what is planned. That is why it is above all about diplomacy and not about concrete military achievements.

Britain had suggested a European military mission after a British tanker was stationed in the strategically important strait by Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Discussions are still ongoing. The options range from a pure observation mission to military escorts for the merchant ships. However, USA is planning a separate protection mission.

