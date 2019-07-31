Nuclear Webinar In Support Of UN Sustainable Development Goals

On 1st of August 2019 educational platform EnerConnect will be hosting a free webinar with Rosatom’s Chief Sustainability Officer to discuss the role of nuclear technologies in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Johannesburg, South Africa, 29th July 2019 – EnerConnect, which is a platform aimed at creating collaborative opportunities between researchers, academics, and students in Europe and their peers across Africa and the globe, announces its 9th monthly webinar “UN Sustainable Development Goals and nuclear technologies: benefits the United Nation’s Sustainability Goals”.

The webinar will be hosted online and is available free of charge to anyone who has a mobile device and access to internet connection.

Anthonie Cilliers, founder of the platform, noted that the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are aimed at stimulating action in areas of critical importance for humanity and the planet.

“The goals address poverty, hunger, human health, clean water, affordable and clean energy, industry and innovation, and climate change, to name just a few. These are all areas in which nuclear science and technology have much to offer. We are proud to celebrate our mid-year webinar by highlighting this greatly important topic in collaboration with global nuclear giant Rosatom,” added Cilliers.

The webinar will be delivered by Rosatom’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Polina Lion, who is establishing a compliant sustainable development performance system within the Russian-based nuclear corporation.

“We believe that nuclear technologies make certain contribution to achieve the UN Sustainable development goals. Nuclear technologies are applied in numerous areas: healthcare, agriculture, education, research and innovation, etc. Specifically nuclear power as a low-carbon source of energy is an important component of global energy mix to perform the CO2 commitments. Rosatom operates in more than 50 countries and our core responsibility is to provide people with consistent technologies and products for better life. I’m honored to be invited to the EnerConnect educational platform and looking forward to our webinar,” highlighted Ms.Lion.

To access the webinar, register at the page: https://www.ener-connect.com/new-events/2018/08/01/nuclear-sustainability and proceed according to instructions in the email. Webinar will take place on 1st August 2019 at 12:00 AM GMT (London time). Please, note that the time needs to be adjusted to the local time zone.