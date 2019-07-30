Ace Ankomah Sues Social Media Commentator Kevin Taylor, Demands GHc10m

A social media commentator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor has been sued for allegedly defaming private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah.

Ace Ankomah is demanding damages to the tune of GHc10 million.

Joined to the lawsuit is Mr. Taylor’s media firm, Loud Silence Media.

Mr. Ankomah in his writ sighted by citinewsroom.com is seeking “damages in the sum of GHc10,000,000 for the defamatory statements published by the defendants on defendants’ Facebook page ‘With All Due Respect – Loud Silence Media’ on 23/07/19 and YouTube on 24/07/19, the subject matter of this suit.”

