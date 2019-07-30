Minister Calls For Responsible Mining

The Minister for Lands & Natural Resources Kwaku Asomah-Kyeremeh has called for responsible and ethical mining to ensure sustainable development given its potential environmental and social impacts.

“Although mining continues to contribute to the country’s development in terms of job creation, foreign exchange earnings, infrastructure development, tax revenues etc, it is absolutely important that we optimize these benefits, since these resources will be ultimately depleted as we mine”, he said.

The renowned lawyer and the former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister noted that mining like any other economic activity in Ghana is governed by laws and regulations, hence anybody wishing to participate in mining business is required by law to obtain the requisite licenses and permits from State Agencies like the Ministry of Lands, Minerals Commission, EPA and Water Resources Commission.

"Even as people must make a living from mining, their pursuit of sustenance must not deny others and the future generations of the right to clean water as well as a safe and economically viable environment."

According to Asomah-Kyeremeh, government had put in place appropriate policies such as the development of Five Year Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) as in providing lands for Small-Scale miners, training, reclaiming of degradable lands, facilitating Alternative Livelihood Projects, enhancing licensing, monitoring and enforcement with technology including remote sensing and drone capabilities.

He disclosed that government was in the process of amending the Minerals and Mining Act 703, 2006 to enhance the penalties for illegal activities in the country.

"The new law is planned to criminalize aiding and abetting of illegal mining activities, fabrication and use of the floating platform popularly known as “Chang-Fa” and other equipment in water bodies. Lengthy prison terms are also made mandatory in addition to paying of stiff fines."

He charged all stakeholders, especially the Media to continually champion in support of government to keep the fight against illegal mining in the forefront to eliminate the canker since government could not do it on its own.

The Minister was speaking as the Guest Speaker in the maiden Bono and Ahafo Regional Ghana Journalists Association awards ceremony in Sunyani under the theme “Promoting Responsible Mining; the Role of the Media”, which saw many distinguished personalities in the media fraternity and some radio programs in the honored.