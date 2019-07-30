E/R: I Am The Face Of Hope For NDC In Fanteakwa North — Haruna Owiredu

Mr. Haruna Owiredu

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa North, Mr. Haruna Owiredu, has revealed that he represents hope for the party in the area and should be voted for in the party's upcoming primaries.

According to the aspiring MP, the NDC is struggling to win the parliamentary seat in Fanteakwa North but he believes he can offer the change the party needs if he is voted for in their upcoming primaries to give him the opportunity to win the seat during the 2020 general elections.

He opines that his involvement with the constituents is very solid and makes him stand tall among the other contestants that have filed nomination to contest.

Speaking in an interview with Bryt FM reporter Otafregya, the aspiring MP noted that it is his vision to provide farming materials for farmers to boost agricultural productivity in the area when he is elected.

“I would additionally, work hard to ensure that the small-holder farmers had access to farming materials to boost productivity and returns”, Mr. Owiredu said.

He continued he would also prioritize the enhancement of health and education to better the lives of people living in the Fanteakwa North electoral area.

Mr. Haruna Owiredu said he will team up with all key stakeholders to find a way out of the Fulani menace in Fanteakwa North.

The aspiring candidate further shared that he will do everything in his power to get all bad road networks into better shapes.