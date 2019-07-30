Ayawaso Violence Victims Going To Court For GHC 250,000 Compensation Each

Some individuals who have made claims they were attacked during the Ayawaso by-election held in January have sued the state over what they term as unlawful assault, arrest and detention during the election.

The victims are seeking an order directed at the Respondent to pay an amount of GHC250, 000.00 to each victim as compensation for unlawful and unwarranted breach of their fundamental human rights.

They are also asking the court for an order enforcing their Fundamental Human Rights.

“Take notice that Counsel for and on behalf of the Applicant herein shall pray this Honourable Court for an order enforcing the Fundamental Human Rights of the Applicants and for compensation for unlawful assault, arrest and detention, in accordance with Article 14 (5) of the 1992 Constitution, and Article 9(4) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) on the grounds deposed to in the supporting Affidavit and for any order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit,” portions of the suit said.

Some National Security Operatives allegedly fired gunshots at a polling centre at La Bawaleshie, injuring about six persons believed to be NDC supporters during the election on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The National Democratic Congress subsequently opted out of the race, claiming they took the decision to forestall further attacks on their members.

Minority MP, Sam George was also assaulted by multiple National Security personnel during the incident.

The violence that characterized the by-election was widely condemned by civil society organisations including CODEO, UNDP among others.

President Akufo-Addo has said that individuals found culpable would be dealt with.

---citinewsroom