Keta MCE Completes Tour Of The Municipality After 100 Days In Office

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Keta Municipal Assembly, Godwin Edudzi Effah has completed a tour of the municipality, after a 100 days in office.

The MCE visited a electoral areas in the municipality, to interact and discuss pressing issues that bother on the improvement of livelihood of the people of the Keta municipality.

He used the opportunity to bring to the attention of the people, some developmental initiatives and projects being undertaking by the Assembly and some other stakeholders towards the betterment of lives within the Keta Municipal Assembly.

He noted that the Assembly is working assiduously to build a new town hall for Keta, a magistrate court at Abor and an astro turf at Keta.

He mentioned also that the Assembly would build a concrete bridge at Agorvinu, some school blocks at Sasieme, Lawoshime and Aborlove-Nolopi.

A two-storey hostel facility would also be built for the Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College was also mentioned as part of projects the Assembly intends to start and complete within a reasonable time to address the needs of the people of the Keta Municipality.

The communities gave open endorsement for the initiative and encouraged the MCE to make it a routine exercise since it will afford him the chance to come to terms with the challenges of all the communities within the Municipality.

Mr. Godwin Edudzi Effah was assumed office in March this year, replacing Seth Yormewu, who moved to the newly created Anloga District Assembly as a Chief Executive.

After just hundred days in office, the MCE has picked nominations to contest and represent the NPP as a parliamentary candidate for the Keta Constituency.